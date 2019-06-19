Rosalie C. Morosin July 6, 1939 ~ June 12, 2019 It is with deep regret we announce the passing of Rosalie C. Morosin on June 12, 2019. She succumbed to a traumatic brain injury suffered over three years ago from a fall at her home. Rosalie was born in San Francisco on July 6, 1939 to the late Charles and Norma Morosin. She is also predeceased by her brother Richard C. Morosin, and her uncle and aunt Cesare and Carolena Rosso.

Rosalie is survived by her sister Marion Morosin, her brother Michael Morosin, his wife Barbara, their children Alessandro and Monica, her cousin Ronald Rosso, his wife Monique, their children Stephanie, Nicole and her daughter Lauren Smith, Marc Rosso, his wife Sherry and their children Andrew and Julian.



For the last 26 years Rosalie resided in Mill Valley and in retirement found great satisfaction as a volunteer ombudsman for the Tamalpais Retirement Facility giving voice to patients concerns and helping them have a brighter day.

Rosalie was very close to her sister, Marion who in the last three years devoted herself to being by her side almost daily seeking the best solutions to her myriad of medical issues but most of all giving her unconditional love, support and lots of hearty laughs. She also had a very loving group of personal friends who visited frequently.

Fiercely proud of her nephew and niece, Alessandro and Monica, Rosalie loved recalling their sleepovers when they were little kids with "coyote tales" after dinner.

Lakota her ever faithful yellow lab pulled her heart and soul over many green pathways and brought her immeasurable happiness.

A lover of southwestern art, fine wines, and an accomplished chef, Rosalie was in her glory preparing and hosting special meals for her friends. She was a true bon vivant!

Sincere appreciation goes to all the staff at Smith Ranch Rehabilitation Facility, South Marin Wellnes Center, Visiting Angels, First Light and the doctors and nurses of Marin General Hospital who administered medical care and professionalism, dignity and heart.

Those wishing to commemorate Rosalie may make a contribution in her name to Guide Dogs for The Blind in San Rafael, California or the San Francisco SPCA.

A memorial in honor of Rosalie's life will be planned in the near future. Date to be announced.

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills

San Anselmo 415-453-8440

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary