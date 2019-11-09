|
|
Rosalind Sabella Clark
1947-2019Rosalind Sabella Clark passed away peacefully, at the age of 72, with loved ones at her side, in Marin County, CA. Rosalind was born in San Francisco's North Beach (Little Italy), and raised in the Marina District. Born into the Sabella family of restauranteurs, cooking and entertaining with warmth and grace to a house filled with loving family and friends, became second nature. She worked her whole life at keeping her family happy and healthy. Rosalind, in the spirit of her beloved parents, Angelo Scafani Sabella and Vita Ra Sabella, created, owned, and operated an Italian seafood restaurant, "Sabella's of Kaua`i", in Hawaii, with the help of her husband.
Rosalind was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" Noel Clark, loving Mother and Grandmother to; Kara Mia Clark Love, her husband Tyler Love, their daughter, Ella - Stepdaughter Kelly Andre Clark and her son, Dylan Clark Sayge - Stepdaughter Kate Clark Grabowski and her sons, Daniel, David, Benjamin, and Samuel.
She is also survived by; her beloved brother Luciano Sabella, his wife Toni, and his children; Lisa and her husband, Mario Stauffacher, Michelle and her husband, Helio Resteiro and their children; Jordan and Margot, Dominica and her husband, David Rossman and their children; Skye and Eli, and Mark Angelo Sabella - the children of her beloved late sister, Angela and her late husband, Thomas Marks; Anthony, his children; Dominic and Nicholas, and wife, Nena, Vita Marks, and Jeffrey Marks.
The entire Sabella family was raised with the credo of; family first, and fabulous food second.
The loss of Rosalind from this earth is heart wrenching to all those who knew and loved her, but the memories of her warm and giving nature and her fiery spirit, will never be forgotten and will be a beacon to those of us left behind. May God bless and receive her into the hereafter.
Service November 21 at Saints Peter and Paul church in San Francisco 10:30am info at [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019