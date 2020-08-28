Rosangela Moresi

Rosangela Carla Moresi
December 27, 1948 August 18, 2020
It is with a heavy heart the family of Rosangela "Rosie" Carla Moresi of Pacifica, California announce her passing on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born December 27, 1948 in Tesserete, Ticino Switzerland to Henry and Natalie Moresi and was raised in the small village Cozzo, Switzerland.
Reunited to her father Henry for the first time when she, her mother, brother, and sister immigrated to the United States settling in San Francisco in 1955, she understood the great sacrifice her family made and built a life off hard work, family and joy. Her Swiss heritage was always one that was deeply rooted and honored in her thoughts and actions throughout her life.
Her compassion and dedication to helping others were displayed in the love of her career in nursing. Starting as an EKG tech at the former St. Luke's, now Mission Bernal Medical Center, she found she wanted to put her ambitions to a greater level. She pursued a career in nursing where she spent 51 years caring for others. Her reputation for go-to nurse preceded her and was named one of the best resource nurses at her hospital. She took great pride in and loved what she did.
Rosie married her loving husband, Gary Bakken, at the enchanted Shakespeare Garden in San Francisco on September 18, 1982. Together they built a life full of adventures, spending time with family and making wonderful memories.
Rosie was a bright light that lit up the room and her laughter was contagious. She had a great love for her family and if you were lucky enough to be considered family, she went above and beyond for you. She was so giving, strong and had a knack for making people want to strive to do better- always giving of her advice, support, kindness and love. Each person that entered her life was changed for the better. There is a great deficit in the world now that she has gone. She loved animals and was a proud dog mom to Oliver, her beloved rescue dog who she faithfully took on walks when returning from work no matter what time of day or night.
She worked so hard for her family and passions and was always thinking of others more than herself. Selflessness was the thread woven throughout her life.
All who loved her will never forget her tenacity, laughter, strength, fortitude, dedication, generosity and underlying love that encompassed everything she did.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Gary Bakken and loving step-daughter Tammy Bakken. Also survived by her loving sister and best friend Lucy Bushur, dear, loving brother-in-law Ken Bushur, her loving and loyal brother Ezio Moresi and dear, loving sister-in-law Gale Moresi. She was the beloved and adored Aunt of Aaron (Kristy), Lisa (Jeff), Ezio (Lauren), Paul (Noelle) and Angelina (Dax). Forever missed and revered by her great nephews and nieces Adam, Cash, Lina, Lucas, Emery and Finn.
An expression of sympathy donations can be made to Saint Jude's Hospital "in memory".
Due to limitations, attending the service will be by invitation only.
Messages of condolences are welcomed at https://www.duggans-serra.com/obituaries/Rosangela-Carla-Moresi?obId=18127648#/obituaryInfo