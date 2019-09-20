Home

Rosario Capili


1925 - 2019
Rosario Motak Capili

July 10, 1925 - September 17, 2019

Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the widow of Rito and is survived by their children and grandchildren:
Freda & Roberto Quimbo, Robert, Anthony and Catrina
Anthony & Gloria Capili, Alyssa, Gabrielle, Gabriel and Eric
Norman & Daisy Capili, Melanie and Sarah
Rose & Noel Cunanan, Shaun, Justin and Monica

"There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief."-Aeschylus

Services posted at Cypress Lawn, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
