|
|
Rosario Motak Capili
July 10, 1925 - September 17, 2019Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the widow of Rito and is survived by their children and grandchildren:
Freda & Roberto Quimbo, Robert, Anthony and Catrina
Anthony & Gloria Capili, Alyssa, Gabrielle, Gabriel and Eric
Norman & Daisy Capili, Melanie and Sarah
Rose & Noel Cunanan, Shaun, Justin and Monica
"There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief."-Aeschylus
Services posted at Cypress Lawn, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019