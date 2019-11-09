|
|
Roscoe C. Gillette
February 22, 1922 - November 5, 2019Roscoe Gillette, 97, died on Election Day at his residence of 10 years, Coventry Place, San Francisco.
Preceded in death by wife Beatrice, Roscoe is mourned by sister Geraldine Earp, brother Maxwell and his wife Frankie, son Ronald, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Roscoe was born in Des Arc, Arkansas in 1922, and came with his parents to San Francisco in 1959. A U.S. Navy veteran and U.S. Postal Service retiree, he moved to Clearlake Oaks in the '70s, where he and his wife Beatrice enjoyed fishing, golfing and entertaining. He was injured in an automobile accident on HY 29 in 1987, and returned to San Francisco to live in an assisted-living facility.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 1975 Post St., SF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019