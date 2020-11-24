1/1
Rose Amato
Rose Amato
May 16, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Rose Amato 90, entered into rest on November 22, 2020 in Concord, CA; born on May 16, 2020 in Italy to Antonio and Maria Billante.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend that will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Rose is survived by her children: Jerry Amato and his wife Marguerite, Anthony Amato and Diane Salmon; granddaughters: Natalie Bemhlander, Sara and April Amato, Stephanie Salmon and Jessica Amato; step-granddaughter Stephanie LoBuono; great grandchildren: Jayden, Ava and Gia Reger and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph; parents; and brother Frank Billante.
A Rite of Commital will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94014.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
