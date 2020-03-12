|
Rose Marie Crivello
July 18, 1920 - March 10, 2020Rose passed away peacefully at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlo, her parents, Carlo and Mary Gelardi, and her sister Genevieve Ninke.
She worked at the White House Dept. Store in San Francisco for 13 years and held active memberships in Madonna Del Lumme, Cayuga Senior Club and Don Bosco Senior Club at Corpus Christi Church.
She is survived by her loving son, Joseph (Sally) her beloved daughter Marie Sattui (Robert d.), 3 grandchildren; Joseph Jr. (Gigi), Michael (Kim), Michelle Avella (Ed) and 10 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her younger sister Dorothy Hawkes (Grant d.) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit Monday, March 16th from 10:30am to 11:15am at St. Elizabeth Church, 459 Somerset Ave. in San Francisco where a Rosary will begin at 11:15am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020