San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Curreri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Curreri

Add a Memory
Rose Curreri Obituary
Rose Agnes Curreri

Rose (Papetti) Curreri passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving mother to Salvatore Curreri and Joanne Said; late son, Peter Curreri; loving grandmother of Salvatore Jr., Travis, Stephanie, Jennifer, Mark; daughter of Salvatore and Splendora Papetti; sister to Sam Papetti, Carmen Cattolico, Josephine Leontini, Dominic Papetti; late sister Matilda Cobiseeno, late brothers, Phil Papetti, Joe Papetti, Savior Papetti; survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members; family members in Italy. Daughter of Italian immigrants and raised in Collinsville, CA and family of commercial fishermen. Memorial will be at a later time.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now