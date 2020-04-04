|
|
Rose Agnes CurreriRose (Papetti) Curreri passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving mother to Salvatore Curreri and Joanne Said; late son, Peter Curreri; loving grandmother of Salvatore Jr., Travis, Stephanie, Jennifer, Mark; daughter of Salvatore and Splendora Papetti; sister to Sam Papetti, Carmen Cattolico, Josephine Leontini, Dominic Papetti; late sister Matilda Cobiseeno, late brothers, Phil Papetti, Joe Papetti, Savior Papetti; survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members; family members in Italy. Daughter of Italian immigrants and raised in Collinsville, CA and family of commercial fishermen. Memorial will be at a later time.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020