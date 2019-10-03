Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Church
315 Walnut Ave.
South San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Irli Parks


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Irli Parks Obituary
Rose Irli Parks

June 11, 1929 - September 15, 2019

Rose was born in Lonate Pozzolo, Italy and passed away peacefully at Eskaton Village in Placerville on September 15, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jean Esquivel, who passed away in 2007. She is survived by her children Doug Parks (Donna), Christine Shaw and son-in-law John Esquivel. 3 Grandchildren Bob Esquivel (Julie), Rosanna Pryor (Chris) and Michael Venturini. 8 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren as well as her brother Rich Irli and his wife Barbara.

Rose spent the majority of her life in South San Francisco. She was a lady with many friends. After high school she and her longtime friend Mary Guisti got jobs at Kress Five and Dime in San Francisco. She retired from the City of South San Francisco in 1991 as a Senior Typist Clerk with the Planning Division.

She enjoyed everything from camping at Hope Valley to fine dining and entertainment in San Francisco. One of her favorite and most memorable outings was when Frank Sinatra preformed at Golden Gate Theater.

Rosary service will be held at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, SSF on Mon. Oct. 7th at 7PM. Memorial Mass will be on Tues. Oct. 8th at 10AM at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Ave., SSF. Committal Private. In Lieu of flowers please consider donation to the So. San Francisco Historical Society, 80 Chestnut Ave. So. San Francisco, CA 94080


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now