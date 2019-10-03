|
Rose Irli Parks
June 11, 1929 - September 15, 2019Rose was born in Lonate Pozzolo, Italy and passed away peacefully at Eskaton Village in Placerville on September 15, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jean Esquivel, who passed away in 2007. She is survived by her children Doug Parks (Donna), Christine Shaw and son-in-law John Esquivel. 3 Grandchildren Bob Esquivel (Julie), Rosanna Pryor (Chris) and Michael Venturini. 8 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren as well as her brother Rich Irli and his wife Barbara.
Rose spent the majority of her life in South San Francisco. She was a lady with many friends. After high school she and her longtime friend Mary Guisti got jobs at Kress Five and Dime in San Francisco. She retired from the City of South San Francisco in 1991 as a Senior Typist Clerk with the Planning Division.
She enjoyed everything from camping at Hope Valley to fine dining and entertainment in San Francisco. One of her favorite and most memorable outings was when Frank Sinatra preformed at Golden Gate Theater.
Rosary service will be held at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, SSF on Mon. Oct. 7th at 7PM. Memorial Mass will be on Tues. Oct. 8th at 10AM at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Ave., SSF. Committal Private. In Lieu of flowers please consider donation to the So. San Francisco Historical Society, 80 Chestnut Ave. So. San Francisco, CA 94080
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019