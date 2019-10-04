Home

Rose Marie Solis passed away peacefully on Sunday September 1st, 2019. Rose was born on July 8th, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Nathaniel Latchin & Susan Pera. Rose attended schools in Chicago & San Francisco. On March 23rd, 1951 she married her sweetheart Jesus Hernandez Solis. Rose loved to go camping, taking her kids to Lake Merced fishing no matter what the weather was like. Rose also loved to play Bingo, going out to dinner & playing slot machines at the casinos.Rose is survived by her four children, Ray Solis (Marsha), Rich Solis, Rosalie Solis-Augusto (Dennis), Ronald Solis (Delia). Several grandchildren & great grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jess & Grandson Nicolas Solis. Rose's Memorial service will be held at St. Kevin's Catholic Church at 704 Cortland Avenue, October 11th at 11:00 am. Reception to follow
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
