Rose Suen February 3, 1929 - February 22, 2019 Rose Suen passed away on February 22nd, 2019 at the age of 90.



She will be dearly missed by her sons Richard, Gary, Michael and daughter-in-law, Esther.



Rose had a wonderful life with her husband Warren, who preceded her, and celebrated almost 67 years of marriage together.

She is now with Warren, her life partner.



Rose was proud to be a San Franciscan native.

She was the beloved daughter of Jim and Louie Shee Yee.

She was the younger sister of Williard (Dave) and Wellen (Len) Yee.



Family was very important to her and with her sons and daughter-in-law, the family shared weekly Dinners together.



A proud graduate of Commerce High School in 1947,

Rose's work life included being an Order Checker for The Emporium for over 20 years.



Her joys were music, theater, movies, fashion, butterflies and the San Francisco Giants.

Her extensive annual Christmas decorations were enjoyed by many people over the years.

Her many travels throughout the World with Warren brought her great joy and seeing the Taj Mahal was the highlight.



We will all miss her generosity, her kindness and warmth towards others.



A Memorial Service will be held at:

Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd., San Mateo

at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 20th.



A light lunch will be served at Skylawn after the service.





Thank you Rose, for being here for all of us.

We are most grateful for the many years that we could share with you.



She was loved by all that met her.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019