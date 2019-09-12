|
Rosemarie (Sundstrom) Hansen
February 15, 1928 - August 30, 2019Rosemarie (aka Rie, Mom, Grandma, GG) passed peacefully at home at the age of 91 surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of Daly City, she was born in San Francisco to Albert Sundstrom and Florence (Azevedo) Sundstrom. She attended OLPH, Mercy High School Burlingame, and Lux College, and married David A. Hansen on 7/6/1947. She was a beloved neighborhood Mom, fierce advocate for her kids and grandkids, bowler, theater goer, avid card player, and the best gaming partner ever, all while maintaining her status as the world's greatest fan of the 49ers and Giants, and last but certainly not least a "real cop's wife." She is survived by her children Kris Muller (Bob Muller) of Santa Barbara, Kathryn Hansen of Alameda, and Matt Hansen (Terry Heitman) of Rancho Mirage, Sister-in-law Adele Hansen of Pacifica,son-in-law Tom Bergstrom of Benicia, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband David A. Hansen (retired Chief DCPD, 1988) and was always his "bride," daughter Karen (Hansen) Bergstrom (2010), and her brother Albert Lester Sundstrom Jr. (U.S. Army Air Corps Lieutenant, 1947).
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 9:30am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to either PROJECT OPEN HAND (PO Box 642910 SF, CA 94164-2910) or Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (1450 Rollins Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010-2307). Online condolences may be made at www.duggans-serra.com/obituary/Rosemarie-Sundstrom-Hansen/Daly-City-California/1857496
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019