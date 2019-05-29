Resources More Obituaries for Rosemarie Maffei Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosemarie Maffei

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosemarie Maffei Jan. 26, 1931 ~ May 24, 2019 Rosie passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2019. She was the loving wife of her late husband Jim, daughter of August and Ceil Roat, and the devoted sister of Barbara. A native San Franciscan, Rosie graduated from Presentation High School and worked at the City of Paris until she met and married Jim in 1950. They started their family in San Francisco, moved to East Palo Alto and then settled in San Carlos in 1958, a half block from St. Charles parish. Rosie had lunch ready for her kids every day when they walked home from school! She enjoyed participating in many activities in her community, including the St. Charles and IHM choirs, the Carlosians, the San Carlos Chickens' Ball variety show, and various bowling leagues. She loved to play bingo and, like her mother, she was an ace blackjack player! Rosie lived every moment of her life with joy, integrity and an unshakeable faith in God. Whether it was the narcolepsy that came on as a teen or the strokes which affected her more recently, Rosie met every transition or obstacle in life with steely determination to live as fully as possible. She was the heart of the Maffei family and will be greatly missed.



Rosemarie is survived by her grateful and loving family of eight children: Pat (Marcia), Pam (Ken), Jim (Donna), Tim (Patty), Diane Steves (Jeff), Rob (Lisa), Robin, and Tom (Bonnie); one honorary daughter, Annemarie Sullivan (Tom); one niece, Terri Vang; 17 grandchildren: Dorian Maffei, Jarrett, Cecilia and Luke Winfield, Teena Wein (Scott) and Joey Maffei, Tony (Laura) and Marissa Maffei, Ryan (Danielle) and Nicole Steves, Kayla (Dylan), Harrison and Dylan Maffei, Nathan Perine, Nick, Zack and Michael Maffei; 3 grand-nephews, Austin and Dustin Vang and Brandon Sidwell; and 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter and Kennedy Steves and Kylie Wein. The Visitation and Vigil will occur on Sunday, June 2nd at 7 pm and a Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 am Monday, June 3rd, followed by a luncheon. Both events will be held at St. Charles Church, 850 Tamarack Ave, San Carlos. Rosie will be laid to rest at 2:00 pm at the Skylawn Memorial Park, Highway 92 and Skyline Blvd., San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Society of St. Vincent de Paul – St. Charles Conference c/o St. Charles Church. Please check the website of crippenflynn.com for additional information.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries