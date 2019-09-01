|
Rosemarie Morris
September 17, 1936 - August 22, 2019Rosemarie Morris died August 22, surrounded by her family, in the San Francisco home she loved.
Rosemarie will be remembered for her loving heart, intelligence, wit, kindness, generosity, passion for learning, commitment to social justice, and compassion in action.
The 12th of 13 McBride children, Rosemarie grew up in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, a small coal mining town. As a girl, Rosemarie joined her brothers on their adventures, clambering, around coal shafts and train tracks, and running obstacle courses over toxic slurries. Agile, fearless, and lucky, she never injured herself.
She always remembered her first grade teacher fondly. That nun noticed that the energetic and easily-distracted Rosemarie was falling behind the other students in reading, so she made time after school to sit Rosemarie in her lap and, with gentleness and encouragement, help her catch up. From then on, Rosemarie had a passion for literature and learning that never left her, and she had a decided preference for gentleness.
Her mother Rose was the gentlest person Rosemarie knew. Thanks to her, Rosemarie grew up in a warm and loving home where teasing abounded but cruelty never did. Her mother was a talented soprano, and her maternal aunts taught piano, so Rosemarie grew up making and hearing music. She had a beautiful voice but was always shy about sharing it outside of a choir or her family home.
From an early age, Rosemarie worked after school at the drug store her father owned, serving up floats and sodas, and dancing with her schoolmates to the juke box. Her father suffered a paralyzing stroke when Rosemarie was 13 and much of his care fell to her.
After high school, in the Fall of 1954, she enrolled at Immaculata College, near Philadelphia, majoring in English, with a goal of teaching. While attending a softball game at the college, Rosemarie met Fred Morris, a Villanova University senior who'd come to the game with a friend. On a mission to see Rosemarie again, Fred came alone to the next dance at Immaculata on the chance that she would be there. Fred remembers how beautiful she looked that night in a beige dress that set off her red hair, and he marvels at his luck in stealing her away from the boy she was with. Fred and Rosemarie married in 1956 and loved each other deeply throughout their 63 years together.
Rosemarie left Immaculata to raise a family, but she continued to take night classes and study.
Her penchant for study helped Rosemarie save the lives of two of her children. She researched a then-new technology—intrauterine transfusions—and encouraged her doctor to administer them to her during her pregnancy. to combat the Rh incompatibility that had taken the lives of some of her children.
Fred and Rosemarie had four children who lived--Mary, Eileen, Kai and Terry--and four who, because of the Rh Factor, did not. Kai and Terry survived thanks to intrauterine transfusions.
The family moved to California in the 1960s. When her youngest, Terry, was old enough to go to daycare, Rosemarie took shorthand lessons and went to work as a secretary. While working and taking care of her family, she studied at night, earning her paralegal certificate through St. Mary's College in Orinda.
She worked as a paralegal for over 20 years for Thelen, Marrin, Johnson and Bridges, a San Francisco law firm, eventually taking on the responsibility of Paralegal Coordinator.
Her family treasures many, many things about her. She taught her children to stand up and work for causes they believed in. During her working life, Rosemarie did brief stints as a literacy volunteer and cared for friends dying of AIDS. After retirement, she put in more than 20 years volunteering at St. Anthony's Dining Room where her bright red hair, open smile, warm hugs, and generous portioning made her a hit. She was a feminist and supported political causes and Democratic candidates, beginning with Eugene McCarthy in 1968. She was an active and ardent member of the ACLU.
She treated everyone courteously and with interest. She became a de facto mom to several young gay and trans people, including them in holidays, listening to them and celebrating their opinions and successes.
She loved babies and would make any noise or any face necessary to get a baby to crack a smile. One of the happiest days of her life was was the day she first held her infant grandson Max. Now 14, Max gave her one of her most recent happy days when he repaired a long-stuck door for her and reprogrammed her vacuum cleaner.
She was an ambitious but impatient do-it-yourself-er, crafting decorations, refinishing furniture and doing home repairs. Small but mighty, she moved fast in all her projects, shedding some blood, spilling some paint and shocking herself too many times to count. But in the end, she created a warm, charming and colorful home. She made every meal an occasion and she loved to invite people for dinner and conversation.
She loved musicals and plays and was an enthusiastic student to the very end, taking classes in a variety of subjects at the Fromm Institute. She did the New York Times crossword and the Jumble puzzle every day. She was a whiz at Scrabble, but merciful to her nearly always outclassed opponents. In recent years, she took up mahjong with a group of treasured friends she'd met at the Fromm Institute. She enjoyed lunches with friends and with her fellow Saint Anthony's volunteers.
She is preceded in death by four of her children; by her parents, Rose and John; by her siblings John, William, Charlie, Tom, Mary, Joe, Daniel, and Lawrence; and by many dear friends. She is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick; her children, Mary Friedmar (husband Todd Friedmar), Eileen Morris, Kai McBride (wife, Suzanne Brown-McBride) and Terry Morris; her beloved grandson Max Friedmar; and her siblings Conal McBride, Reverend James McBride; Grace Turnbach, and Frank McBride.
She was happiest in small groups and hated to be the center of attention. Accordingly, there will be no memorial service. Rosemarie's family requests friends remember her in conversation with each other. The family also invites friends to send memories to [email protected] to be read aloud when we scatter her ashes in the ocean.
If you would like to honor her memory with a gift, please consider two causes she supported: St. Anthony's Dining Room (www.stanthonysf.org) or COTS (www.cots.org) , a homeless agency in Petaluma.
The family wishes to thank all of Rosemarie's friends who have been in touch to share memories. Many thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their tender, skilled and practical care.