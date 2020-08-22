Rosemarie Scatena

Rosemarie Intersimone Scatena

June 26, 1926 - August 18, 2020

Rosemarie Patricia Intersimone Scatena passed peacefully in her home in South San Francisco on August 18, 2020 from natural causes. Born June 21, 1926 in San Francisco to Carmelo and Mary Rose (Longo) Intersimone. Preceded in death by her dear husband of 40 years, Peter Edward Scatena, and her cherished son, Paul Edward Scatena. Beloved mother of daughters Patrice Carmel Scatena (David) and Pamela Rose Scatena. Dear sister of Donald Intersimone and the late Carmelo Jr. (WWII casualty) and Joseph (SFFD, fallen) Intersimone. Sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Rosemarie grew up in Eureka Valley and then the Mission. A graduate of St. Peters Academy (where she learned both Latin and typing), she went on to work in secretarial and then office manager positions. She retired from the US Postal Inspection Service, where she handled civil mail fraud cases for 7 years.

Rosemarie took pride in her 100% Italian heritage. She was an avid gardener, cook and reader, with a particular fondness for Dickens. She loved to play the piano (classical music and American standards) and performed for family, friends and at gatherings of the SSF Women's Club of which she was a member. She enjoyed socializing with a wide group of friends and family, in person and on Facebook. Witty, off the cuff jokes and word plays were a specialty and she delivered them often, right until the end.

Many thanks to everyone at Care Indeed (especially her beloved Josephine, and Yanira, Jacintha, Savahannah, and Amrita) and Pathways Hospice (especially Marina, Rosanna, Theresa, and Annamarie).

Private family service to be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery. A life celebration will occur later when it is safe to travel and gather. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, St. Peters Catholic School, the SF SPCA or the CA Academy of Sciences.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store