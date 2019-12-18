|
Rosemary Goggins
Jul 1, 1932 - Nov 30, 2019Rosemary Gallagher was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 1, 1932 to Bridget & John Gallagher of Ireland. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood roller skating down the avenues and swimming in the Sunset Park pool. After graduating from St. Joseph's HS, Rosemary continued her education to work on Wall Street for banks and engineering firms. She modeled for Chase Bank ads, danced in CYO fund raisers, and enjoyed trips to Europe, skiing in Canada and summering at the Jersey shore. Rosemary met Michael J. Goggins at a Christmas party in 1960. They were engaged on Palm Sunday and married in September 1961; their union lasted over 55 years. Their family includes four daughters Eileen Nave (Jeff) Spokane, WA; Deirdre (Don), Austin, TX; Ann Goggins and Maura Goggins, Novato, CA. and their beloved grandchildren Michael Nave, Kathleen Nave, and Ryan Mitchell. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, providing strength, guidance, and encouragement. Rosemary and Mike traveled extensively in Europe, Asia, and Israel and enjoyed Sunday car rides to explore the west coast. Rosemary departed for heaven on November 30, 2019 to join her husband Mike. Mass will be celebrated on January 10, 2019, 11am at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church, Novato.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019