Rosemary K. Lang

April 13, 1925 - September 19, 2020

Rosemary Joan Kunhardt Lang was born in Methuen, MA on April 13, 1925. She was the first child and only daughter of George Edward Kunhardt II and Joan Alexandra Runton Kunhardt. Rosemary died on September 19, 2020. She will be missed by many.

Rosemary, also known as Romi, or Daddy Ro, grew up outside of Boston. She graduated from Milton Academy in 1943 and made her debut that same year. She attended the Connecticut College for women for two years. Losing the love of her life in WWII, she was swept off her feet by Hallett Churchill Lang while working at the Harvard housing office. They married in 1948 and lived in Cambridge, Boston. Romi gave birth to her only son, Christopher Hallett Lang, in September of 1953. Her only daughter, Hilary Lang Greenebaum was born in November 1956. In Romi's words, Hallett led the family on a merry chase: moving to California in 1959, orbiting the SF Bay Area for the next 9 years, finally landing in San Francisco proper, thanks to the help of Romi's relatives, during the tumultuous summer of 1968. Divorce was final in 1975.

Rosemary always worked. First, part time at I. Magnins at the Este Lauder counter, then full time as a receptionist at the Easterday /ABMI corporation in SF. In 2006 she moved to The Redwoods, a community of seniors, in Mill Valley, CA. There she was an active participant in many social activities including the Scholarship Committee, the Residents Council, the Friday Film Committee, numerous book clubs, and the Events Committee. She was a regular MC of the pre-pandemic, live, weekly musical events held at The Redwoods.

Romi was a strong, smart woman. She adored her many friends and family, her books, the New Yorker, good scotch, conversation, the ballet and symphony, gingersnaps, as well as shoes, in no particular order. Choral music was her special passion; she was an enthusiastic chorister for over 70 years.

Rosemary is predeceased by her younger brothers: Keith, Daniel Bradish, John Warne, and George Edward Kunhardt III.

Rosemary leaves behind her half-brother Henry Heath Kunhardt of Francestown, NH, her son Christopher Hallett Lang of Fairfax, CA, her daughter Hilary Lang Greenebaum of Beaverton, OR, and two adult grandchildren: Cassidy Rose Lang and Alexander Hallett Lang. In lieu of flowers please send any donation to The Redwoods Scholarship Committee or the SF Symphony Chorus.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store