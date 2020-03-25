|
|
Rosemary V. KvaternickPassed away peacefully on March 23rd. Born in Bandon, Oregon on July 3, 1928 to John and Mary Zuppe. She was sister to Joe, Monty, Alfonso, Johnny, and Lonnie Zuppe and Lena Goodman and Betty Gamlen. A graduate of Bandon High School, most of Rosemary's experience was in the food service industry. She also served as a deck hand on the local San Francisco ferries and was a member of the Verdi Club and Young at Heart Club.
She was a loving wife of the late William Kvaternick who preceded her in death in 1971. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Toni Kvaternick-Bowie and her Granddaughter, Seana Sgambati and numerous nieces and nephews in Oregon.
Private services are being held at the family's request. Please consider a donation in Rosmary's memory to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020