Rosemary Maffei
1939 - 2020
Rosemary Maffei

Rosemary ("Maria Rosa") Maffei, 81, of Novato, CA passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born April 27, 1939 in the Tuscany region of Italy to Armando and Felicina Dini, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Maffei. She is survived by her children, David Maffei and Lisa Maffei, and her grandchildren, Peter Maffei and Anthony Maffei. She was a devoted mother and mother figure to her two grandsons after the death of their mother in 2003. She was both a homemaker and longtime bank teller at the BofA in Daly City. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Italian Cemetery
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
