Rosemary Ann Nolan Rosemary Ann Nolan passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek, California on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Rosemary was born in Winchester Massachusetts on May 13th, 1929 to Edward and Rose Drohan. Rosemary grew up in Winchester with her parents and her younger triplet brothers Thomas, Edward and Richard. Her father was the City Editor for the Boston Post; she often spoke of his impassioned and colorful accounts of important news of the time. She learned early the importance of language and reading. She majored in English Literature at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts in 1950. Rosemary married the love of her life, her high school sweet-heart, Frank J Nolan, on August 23, 1952. They started a family and lived in several states before moving to Walnut Creek in February 1973.
A devoted wife and a loving, inspirational mother, Rosemary also taught in various schools in several states over the years. At one point she taught high school students who were troubled and challenged by their life circumstances at the alternative school called "On Location" in Pleasant Hill, California. Like everyone who met Rosemary, the students loved her. Rosemary had an enormous capacity for love and for non-judgmental acceptance of others. She didn't say these words, she lived them. She taught in the classroom off and on, but she was always a teacher in real life. Through Rosemary's actions, you learned how to be patient, accepting, loving, and gentle. Although Rosemary had a naturally sweet and innocent nature, she was just as often irreverently witty and great fun. Recently she kidded with her grandchildren that she didn't want to be a "sweet old lady" as they were "…a dime a dozen!" She truly embraced most of the rock music her teenage kids brought home growing up. Her love of music, art, literature, theatre, newspapers, nature and animals remained strong throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, reading and painting throughout her life, from the time she was a busy young mother of six to the time she was a grandmother of nine. Rosemary loved the ocean and vacations in Maine with the whole family, frequent trips to Hawaii and she enjoyed a few precious trips to Europe with her husband. She traveled the world many times over, though, as well as the inner workings of the human mind and soul, through literature. Shakespeare, Joyce, Dickens, Austen, Balzac, George Eliot and Dostoyevsky were a few of her companions for life. She participated with dear friends in many book clubs and enjoyed discussing what she read.
Rosemary continually gave in life - to family, friends, acquaintances and strangers. She had real compassion for all – regardless of race, religion, education, social status – anything - and she had a special love and concern for children everywhere. We will miss her always but are so grateful for our time with her. She is survived by her four remaining adult children: Faith Nolan of Walnut Creek, Elizabeth (Betsy) Hafner (Bron) of San Rafael, Dierdre Wood (Kevin) of Walnut Creek and Ann Scheley (Chris) of Burlingame.
Rosemary is also survived by her grandchildren, each of whom she was so proud: Rion Nolan, Elizabeth Scheley, Katherine Hafner, Katilyn Colvin, Mary Rose Wood, Frances Wood, Christine Hafner and Nolan Scheley. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Nolan, sons Stephen Francis and Francis James Nolan III as well as by her grandson Christian James (CJ) Scheley. We take much comfort in knowing she is now joyfully with them in the care of God.
We also thank her beautiful and loving caregivers who provided excellent care and friendship, helping Rosemary comfortably continue to love, read, laugh and enjoy life.
A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, August 24th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2039 Mt. Diablo Blvd. in Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Okizu Foundation at [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019