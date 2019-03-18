Rosemary (Raymond) Stoller May 11, 1928 - February 26, 2019 Rosemary Stoller died peacefully at home in Berkeley, California, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 90. She was the younger daughter of Dorothy Curtis and Landon Thomas Raymond. Rosemary was very musical and a talented ceramicist/sculptor. For most of her life, she summered at the family home in coastal Maine with winters spent in Hoboken, Hartford, Chicago, New York City and Berkeley. She was educated at the Hyde Park High School in Chicago and later matriculated into the University of Chicago. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1947, she continued on to upstate New York's Alfred University where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. After college, Rosemary married her first husband, an industrial designer, and helped him establish his design office in New York City where she raised two daughters, taught ceramics at the YM-YWHA and was a member of the choral group, the Cantata Singers. Rosemary later met and married Claude Stoller, an architect and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley and moved to the west coast. Rosemary was a prolific artist, a devoted wife, an adored mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her husband Claude Stoller, her children, stepchildren, caregiver Lisa Nakamura and extended family. Private memorial services will be held in Berkeley and in Brooklin, Maine.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019