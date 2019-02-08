Rosie Kerhulas Chagaris November 7, 1920 - February 3, 2019Former Resident of San Francisco and Alameda That 'cute little Rosie Kerhulas' was born in San Francisco November 7th, 1920, the 7th child of Greek immigrants Theodore and Urania Kerhulas.

Rosie, or in Greek 'Triantafylli' (30 petals), lost her Mother at age 9, then her only sister Toula at age 11. Now the only girl, she had to leave her Dad and five wonderful brothers to live with her Aunt Joanna in the Carolinas through her teen years. Returning to San Francisco and her Dad during WWII, Rosie went to work for the Emporium and continued working in retail for the rest of her working years. She was very active with the USO and praying for the Service men. Luckily she married one - Peter Chagaris February 6, 1947. They honeymooned in Cuba then set up house in Charlotte, North Carolina where their son James was born 8 years later, then Tula much, much later.

The Chagaris family moved back to California to spend many years in San Francisco and South San Francisco. 'The Hostess with the Mostest' threw many a party for the gang at Universal Foods and Kerhulas family reunions.

'Five-foot two and eyes of Blue,' the still beautiful, sassy fun-loving and loving Rosie spent her retirement years in Alameda, and when her beloved Pete passed away July 27, 2012, she moved to Boerne, Texas to assisted living near her son Jim.

Rosie leaves behind her grateful children who were so lucky to have her as their Mom, James P. Chagaris (wife Carla), and Tula Asselanis (husband Jon), Grandchildren Peter Asselanis, and Maxim Bartlett Chagaris, and so many beloved nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and cousins.

Family and Friends are invited to attend Trisagion Services Monday February 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland. Funeral Services Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral. Interment Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward.

May her memory be Eternal

For Further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (CA License No FDR 745). ALAMEDA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, Alameda, CA 510-522-6020.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary