Rosine Ryan Rosine Ryan, proud of her Sicilian heritage, grew up in North Beach, lived her entire life in San Francisco, died on April 24 of complications from cancer. Married to Dan for almost 45 years. Proud and devoted Mom to Patrick (Nicole) and Jeffrey. Beloved Nana to granddaughter Juliette, who brought bright joy to her multiple times a week. Also survived by her brothers John (Maryanne) and Paul (Patricia) Aliotti, and her Aunt, Antoinette Aliotti whom Rosine devoted special care to for the last 18 years. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws throughout the Bay Area & Monterey.

Rosine loved to dance, watch old and new movies, and traveled to many places in US and Europe. She enjoyed her monthly Bunko games, was an expert seamstress (specializing in Halloween costumes & NDV play costumes, and a formal coat for Juliette), a great cook, and an avid book reader. She was a loyal, but critical fan of the SF Giants. She loved Oldies (especially Motown) music, and exposed Patrick, Jeffrey, and all their contemporaries to rock and roll music, especially while driving car pool to NDV Grammar School.

Her friendships were wide spread – childhood friends from North Beach & Marina, Presentation High School friends, and so many friends she picked up along the way. She had several cousins who she stayed in contact with, as well as Dan's relatives in Ireland. She worked in accounting and administration jobs over the years at several companies & organizations. Hard worker, even completing her degree while raising her young sons.

Rosine waged a strong, tough battle with cancer for the past 18 years and diabetes for even longer. In that time she committed herself to a fun-filled life. While battling these diseases courageously, she was strongly supported and unconditionally loved by her caring sons, husband, and loyal friends. She was the beneficiary of exceptional care from Dr. Frank Charlton, Dr. Garrett Smith and all her friends.

Rest in peace Rosine, Mom, Nana, friend. We will miss you, but will keep you always in our memory.

Friends may visit Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:30pm-9:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 2 at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., San Francisco.

Donations in Rosine's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake St. San Francisco, CA 94118 or .





