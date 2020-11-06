Roslyn Joan Beauchamp
August 27, 1925 – November 2, 2020
Roslyn passed away at the age of ninety-five. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Glenn Beauchamp, and her sister, Vale Feder. She leaves behind Gail Fochetti Franklin, Jim Fochetti and Roslyn's niece, Kathy Peterson, as well as her family. She was also predeceased by dear friend and companion, Mark Loorya.
Roslyn was born in San Francisco and attended Lincoln High School. She went on to graduate from Stanford University.
She started working with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department early in her career. She loved working with the Tiny Tot Program and the Senior Center, as well as being an expert in arts and crafts. She was offered a job at McLaren Lodge as a Personnel Manager for the Recreation Division and retired after decades of work.
Happily, while she was working at the Lodge, she met and married Glenn, who was in the Finance Division. Together they became frequent travelers all over the world. They especially enjoyed the Hawaiian Islands and they visited often. They were both members of the South San Francisco Elks Lodge #2091. She also was an original member of the infamous "Lunch Bunch", which is still in existence. She was known for her feistiness and if you were a recipient of one of her "eyebrow raises", you were in trouble!
Roslyn has been a resident of Westborough Royale for over six years. There, she was loved, accepted and cared for in the best way possible. Thank you to Bridgette and all the staff.
Also, thank you to the Sutter Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness in these last days.
Rest well, Roslyn, and know that your family and the "Lunch Bunch" members that have gone before you are waiting with open arms to greet you!
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no services.
If you wish, donations in Roslyn's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or a charity of your choice
.