Ross HoffmanRoss Withington Hoffman, died February 14, 2019 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis.
He died overlooking San Francisco, not far from Kezar Stadium, where as a boy he handed out programs for the Forty niners, and played football for Lincoln High School. He was 83 years old.
Ross graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and from Fort Holabird Army Intelligence School, in Baltimore Maryland. He served in the CIC at the Presidio before joining Standard Oil Company of California (Chevron). He worked in management in the Western division.
Ross was a 4th generation San Franciscan, and 5th generation Californian on his maternal side. He is the son of the late Carolyn Chandler Withington and Clarence Rasette Hoffman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maryann, his daughters Murray Chandler of Tennessee, and Arden McIntyre Hoffman of the City and Mill Valley. Also his daughter-in-law, Claire Conway of Mill Valley.
You are always in our hearts and especially on your Birthday. Lov-a-lov
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019