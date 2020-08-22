Roy Bava
Long time resident of South San Francisco for 67 years, entered into rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 95. Born on August 14, 1925 in San Francisco of the late Jack and Giulia Bava. Beloved Husband of Rose Bava and the late Florence Bava. Loving father of Denise (Joseph) Fernekes, Beth (John) O'Hara and David (Christine) Fera. Adoring Grandfather of Danielle (Vincent) Fornesi, Megan (Jason) Portillo, Robert Garzino and Renate (Kenny) Boronowshy. Great-Grandfather of Vincent & Lucca Fornesi, Jordan & Aiden Portillo, Nicholas & Dominic Garzino and Kit & Dot Boronowsky. Brother of Louis (Shirley) Bava and Brother in Law George (Loretta) Pozzi. Uncle of Leann (Roel) Deang, David (Camille) Pozzi and Great Uncle to Justin & Gina Pozzi. Proud Veteran of the US Army, serving in WWII, one time partner in Bayside Building Materials with George Pozzi and Giulio Sbragia. Member of the Historical Society of So.SF, Plymire-Schwarz House-Steering Committee Director, So. SF Young Men's Institute Council #32, San Francisco Italian-American Athletic Club, Italian Peninsula Social Club, Past Member of the San Mateo County Grand Jury, VFW and American Legion. He has been awarded the Historical Society of So. SF. Life Time Achievement Award for 2016, and the So.SF Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award for 2016. Participant with his daughter Denise in 2018. The Honor Flight organization takes WWII Veterans to Washington D.C. for a whirl-wind three day trip to visit the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Memorial. Just to name a few of many sites that were seen on the three day trip.
Private service was held. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in memory of Roy Bava to the Historical Society of So.SF/Plymire Schwarz House, 80 Chestnut Avenue So.SF, CA 94080, or the Louis P. Garaldi Food Basket Program, YMI, P.O. Box 1161, So.SF, CA 94083 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 2290 North First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com
.