Roy Herman Bischoff Roy Bischoff, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in El Dorado Hills, California. Born and raised in San Francisco, Roy attended St. John Lutheran School, Polytechnic High School, SF City College and Heald College. Roy spent a 55 year career in the culinary and food industry specializing in corporate purchasing. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining, golf, building model planes and boats and spending time with friends and family.

Roy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herman and Betty Bischoff of San Francisco, his brother Donald Bischoff and his sister Lori Cappelletti. He is survived by his two children, Sue Mackin (Brian) and Scott Bischoff (Lisa). His grandchildren, Krista Weeks (Kyle), Kevin Mackin (Sadie) and Kincade and Kyle Bischoff will greatly miss him. He is also survived by his brother John Bischoff (Stacy) of San Rafael and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 3rd at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1075 El Monte Avenue, in Mountain View, CA.

In lieu of flowers, we humbly request a gift to one of the following charities: The Gary Sinise Foundation or St. Jude's Hospital For Children.

