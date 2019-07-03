Roy Anthony Drury Sr. December 8, 1928 - June 29, 2019 It is with extreme sadness that our father has passed away. He had been battling a long depleting illness that takes the person he was and robbed him of enjoying his "Golden Years". He now rejoins the love of his life, our mum (Leatrice Joy Drury d.2001), to enjoy their eternal lives together, in Heaven.



Dad leaves behind his living daughters Claudia and Debi and sons Bill, Mark, (Roy Anthony Drury Jr. d.2015) and Tommy (d.1954). Daughter in Laws, Judy, Heelie and Debbie, Son in Law Paul Kerschner and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, along with one remaining brother, Dr. Bernard Drury, of Santa Barbara CA.



Dad was a VERY proud Native San Franciscan, Eagle Scout and Korean War Vet. He graduated from St. Ignatius and USF. He was a very successful Businessman and loving father, friend and devout Roman Catholic, til the end.



Dad absolutely loved his local sports teams, win or lose (Giants, Niners & Warriors). Dad and mom loved to travel with so many trips, over their 50+ years of marriage, throughout the US and abroad. Always there with a grin, smile and laugh of encouragement, to those that were willing to listen. He instilled in each of us the ability to love, respect, and show compassion and kindness to our fellow man. A strong-willed, passionate, loving and thoughtful man. This he passed on to his brood.



I also wanted to extend a sincere thank you to all those at Aegis of Moraga, and Vitas Healthcare, for their plan of care for dad's physical, spiritual and emotional needs.



Services will be held at the following dates & times:



Thursday, July 11th at 6pm: Vigil will be at Hulls Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94595

Friday, July 12th at 10am: Funeral Mass at USF (St. Ignatius Church) 650 Parker Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118

Friday, July 12th at 1pm: Rite of Commital, will be at Golden Gate National Cemetery, 1300 Sneath Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066



Many people are affected either directly or indirectly by dementia. Making a donation to support the work of charities like Dementia Care can be a fantastic way of remembering our father and celebrating his life.

http://www.dementiacare.org.uk/fundraise/donation-in-memory/





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019