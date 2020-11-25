Roy Charles Ramsing
Roy Charles Ramsing passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 21.
He was born on April 30, 1937 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Karl Tage Ramsing and Coyla Boomershine Ramsing.
He was kind, patient, and even-keeled with a lifelong drive to help others and an ever-present playful sense of humor.
While attending Beloit College, Roy met Pamella Fletcher. They married in 1960. After college Roy was drafted into the Army, before the start of the Viet Nam War. He served in Germany and then in the Army Reserves until 1966. Their beloved daughter Carolyn was born in 1963 in Janesville, WI.
In the heyday of the 1960s migration to San Francisco, Roy took advantage of the GI bill and boldly moved his family so that he could study photography at the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI). With his loving open heart, Roy immediately felt at home in the city. He joined the SFAI Film Department as the Technical Supervisor and helped students realize their cinematic dreams for 30 years. He also taught a class in Sound for Film.
In 1977, Roy met Jacalyn White in James Broughton's Beginning Soulmaking class. They were destined to become soulmates for the next 43 years. Roy became the Cinema Equipment Supervisor at San Francisco State University in 1997. He retired in 2017 at the age of 80, after 50 years of working in higher education.
Roy is survived by his wife, Jacalyn White, daughter Carolyn Ramsing Contreras, grandsons Charles and Michael Contreras, nephews Will and Ian Hough, niece Miriam Hough, and godson Wiley DeWeese. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Valerie Hough and Nina Ramsing.
There will be no formal memorial service, although friends are encouraged to raise a toast to his life. He would love that. Remembrances in his name may be made to the Roy Ramsing Memorial Cinema Scholarship Fund at SF State online: https://give.sfsu.edu/rrsf