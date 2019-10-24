|
Ruben Aguallo
September 22, 1929 - October 20, 2019Ruben Aguallo Arellano passed away at 90 years old in Concord, California on Sunday, October 20, 2019, with loving family at his side.
He was born on September 22, 1929, in Yurecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico,to his parents Francisco Aguallo and Rafaela Arellano. He immigrated from Mexico City to San Francisco, California in 1953 where he married Christina Gonzalez Campos on June 11, 1957, and raised his family until he relocated to Concord, California, in 2002.
Ruben was a professional soccer player with Club Atlas de Guadalajara, Mexico. He played soccer with Club Mexico of San Francisco and was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Seals who later became the San Francisco Giants and his beloved Club Atlas de Guadalajara, Mexico. He was also the owner of Ruben's Building Maintenance, San Francisco, California, for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Christina G. Aguallo; his children and their spouses - Lorena Dorothy Bonilla (Robert Bonilla) Ruben Aguallo, Jr. (Morena Delgado) Jessica de Guadalupe Aguallo-Hurtado (Jesus Hurtado) Robert Rene Rafael Aguallo (Daisy Aguallo) Edward Gilbert Aguallo (Rosalynn Aguallo); his grandchildren - Alexander Anthony Bonilla, Christina Michelle Gentry, Deanna Rene Aguallo, Tyler Aguallo, Jordan Cruz Aguallo, Gabrielle Aguallo; his great grandchildren-Angel Adrian Bonilla, Logan Rose Gentry.
He was a loved friend of Al and Kathryn Williams, owners of the former Papagallo Room at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California; "Tio" to Carlos Carrillo, Javier Carrillo, Wally Jensen and many nieces and nephews here in the US and Mexico; "Nino" to Wally Jensen; Father Miles O'Brien Riley, family chaplain and lifelong beloved family friend; his pet cats Gatica Alessandra and Chinahui "kitty kitty;" devoted daughter Lorena Dorothy Bonilla (deceased) and and beloved parents Francisco and Rafaela (deceased).
There will be a viewing before cremation at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4-9 pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019