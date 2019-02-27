Ruby Mahoney Marquam Nov. 1, 1918 - Dec. 28, 2019 Ruby Mahoney Marquam (nee Murrell), a long time Hillsborough resident, left this world December 28, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her sister and brothers, husbands Michael Mahoney, William Marquam and son-in-law Robert Stockton. Ruby is survived by her daughter Susan Stockton, grandchildren Michael Stockton, Cathy Stannard-Stockton, grandson-in-law Sean Stannard-Stockton, great grandchildren Ian and Emily Stockton, Kaia and Drew Stannard-Stockton.



Born and raised in Kentucky she was a true southern lady. Strong, dedicated, generous and very capable. Involved in numerous charities she served on the boards of the Hillsborough Auxiliary to Children's Hospital at Stanford, Hillsborough Auxiliary to the Arthritis Foundation, Hillsborough Auxiliary to the Museum Society, SamPac, Shelter Network and the San Mateo Humane Society. She was honored by President Bush in the 1000 Points of Light volunteer program representing the Arthritis Foundation. Ruby was an active member in the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame where she served as a Deacon.



She loved her dogs, garden, baking, and quilting. Building doll houses from scratch, collecting, traveling and needle work was done with great zeal. Being an an avid reader, bridge player, hostess and gardener filled her days with joy. Ruby was fascinated by investing and was one of the founders of the Intrepid Investors and Futures Unlimited investment clubs. She truly lived her 100 years gracefully and with enthusiasm.



A deeply caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend she will be greatly missed but will live forever in our hearts.





Private family services were held. For those who desire, contributions in her memory to the Children's Hospital at Stanford or Shelter Network are suggested.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019