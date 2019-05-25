Rudolf E. Busby November 1, 1946 – May 9, 2019 Rudolph Eugene Busby, was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 1, 1946 to Eddie and Barbara Busby, the third of their five children. His family and friends lovingly called him Rudy. Throughout his primary and secondary education, Rudy received numerous achievement awards for outstanding academics and music performances. He is a graduate of Charlton-Pollard High School in Beaumont, Texas. Rudy earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. He went on to complete his Doctorate PhD at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, where soon after, he moved to San Francisco California to teach in the Communications Studies Department at San Francisco State University and there he served as a tenured professor for more than thirty years.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Barbara Busby and brother, Eddie Gerald Busby. He is survived by two brothers, Ronald Busby and his wife Signee of Hercules, California, Fredrick Busby and wife Reba of Houston, Texas, and one sister, Gwendolyn Inman and her husband Herbert of Conroe, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Even though our hearts are broken and missing our dear Rudy, we are comforted by God's promise found at John 5: 28, 29, "Do not be amazed at this for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear His voice and come out".

Per Dr. Busby's final request, he will be returned to Beaumont, Texas for his final rest. Cremation services provided by Trident Society in Walnut Creek, CA. The family would like to thank all of Dr. Rudolph E. Busby's friends and colleagues for their many thoughts, prayers and kind words during our time of bereavement.



