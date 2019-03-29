Rudolf J. Roos January 12,1934 - March 26, 2019 Rudy peacefully passed at home in San Francisco on Tuesday March 26. He is survived by his wife Janette, two sons Stuart and Patrizio, daughter-in-law Sara and grandchildren Eric and Rebecca, as well as two devoted dogs and a cat.



Born in Pforzheim Germany, trained as a meister baker and emigrated to Canada in 1959. Then to San Francisco, the city he loved. Becoming a successful business man he truly appreciated the opportunities America gave him.



He leaves behind family and many friends in Germany, the United Kingdom and California.



A voracious reader, Rudy was well-versed in politics, history and automobiles. Also a sports fan of all local SF Bay Area teams, as well as soccer and especially tennis.



Heartfelt appreciation to Hospice by the Bay and Mike Regoso of Seniors Care for the comfort they provided in his final days.



As per Rudy's request there will be no formal services. He will be missed.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019