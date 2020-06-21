Russell Bagley

June 17, 1954 - June 14, 2020

Russell Lemuel Bagley, 65, of San Mateo, died unexpectedly June 14th 2020 in San Carlos. Russell was born June 17th 1954 in Oceanside California, and lived in San Mateo for 40 years. He worked at B&B Auto Parts for 27 years, Caltrans for 20, and a part time realtor, recently retired. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon, his son Kyle, daughter Kristi and his grandson Clayton "his best buddy." brother Jack Bagley, sister Jean Scott and husband Jim, sister in law Louise Bilteau and husband Byron, brother in law Bill Hunter and wife Desiree. Nephews Jim, Michael, Tom "Tommy," John, Tony, Ian, and Troy. Nieces Debbie, Karen. And numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother William "Bill" Bagley and his wife Marie, father John Bagley, his mother Beatrice Sjosten and her husband Walter, father in law Robert Hunter and mother in law Ruth, and many aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in the near future. Contributions in memory of Russell should be directed to Peninsula Humane Society.

"I thought they would never leave" Russell L Bagley



