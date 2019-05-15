Russell Richard Brabec Passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois on December 21, 1937.

Russell graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Heald's College in San Francisco. He also served two years in the Army. He participated and held offices in the Sons in Retirement, Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, and the South San Francisco Aquatics Club. He had passion for genealogy and loved to travel, having a visited 45 countries and all 50 states.

Russell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eunice; their son Charles (Susanne) of Sacramento, CA; their daughter Katrina (Elwyn Ellithorpe), of Rocklin, CA; grandchildren: Chanler and Ryba Cormiae, and Charles (Kaylee), Malcolm, and Miriam Brabec; great-grandchildren Charlie and Eleanor.

A memorial will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 377-87th Street, Daly City, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broadmoor Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.





