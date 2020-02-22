|
Russell Bernard FlynnRussell Flynn died of heart failure on February 16 at his home in San Francisco, at age 79.
Russ was born under a lucky star in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Thelma and Kenneth Flynn at the tailend of the great depression. As the car factories where Kenneth worked went to full shifts to build the engines to fight WWII both the country and family began to emerge from poverty. One of eight children in an Irish Catholic Family, Russ graduated from St Mary's High School. At age 18, Russ left Michigan to join his older sister Joanne who had settled in Orange County, CA. In this golden era of California colleges he attended Santa Ana State where he met his lifelong friend Joe Keith. He learned as much on the road with Joe as he did in class; the two of them charmed their way through small town California and Nevada selling Vitacraft cookware to support themselves though college. In 1960, he and Joe took their earnings to Europe, sailing on the Queen Elizabeth II. In Paris, he met Sally Ann Barton, his first wife, and mother of his three daughters, Sara, Laura and Amy.
Russ finished his degree at San Diego State University — then moved to San Francisco in 1966— the city of his dreams. He never left.
His first job in Real Estate was as a salesman at Davis Reality in the Richmond District. In 1971, he bought his first residential apartment building. In 1977, he co-founded TRI Realtors and as President led the firm's growth from ten to 1100 agents. He also founded Meridian Management Group, a property management company and Flynn Investments, his family business. He was the heart and soul of Flynn Investments until his death.
Russ's many civic and philanthropic activities reflected his deep commitment to the City. Although he initially opposed rent control, he served as President of the Mayor's Rent Stabilization and Arbitration Board, he was involved in the process of San Francisco becoming a model for other California cities to resolve tenant/ landlord disputes. He was a founding member of the Citizen's Advisory Committee for the Tenderloin. He co-founded the Coalition for Better Housing, a non-profit trade organization, in 1979. In 2000, he founded Teacher's Housing Cooperative, a non-profit privately funded organization which provides grants to teachers in some of San Francisco's most under-served schools. He served on the Youth Tennis Association's board for many years and was a big supporter of 826 Valencia.
Russ was particularly proud of his work with Meals on Wheels San Francisco, championing their work for over 20 years. As the board chair from 2017-2019 he helped lead the capital campaign for MOWSF's new Kitchen and Food Production Facility with the capacity to prepare 20,000 meals daily for food insecure older adults in San Francisco.
"Russ was a very special San Franciscan who enjoyed and contributed immensely to his beloved city," said longtime friend Jim Herbert. "His legacy lives on through his caring relationships with family and friends, his quiet, effective and deeply passionate support for multiple local charities and his high-integrity business dealings. Russ was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed."
Russ met his wife of 29 years Lee Flynn on a blind date in 1990. He always said after that first lunch he knew he would marry her. Together they traveled the world, raised Lee's son Jason, designed beautiful spaces, walked at Chrissy Field and Stinson Beach, grew older and deeper in love.
Over the past 15 years, Russ survived so many serious illnesses (including two different stage four cancer diagnosis') that his friends and family had come to believe nothing could kill him. Despite the challenges of illnesses and treatments he always believed he would triumph — and be back on the tennis court in no time. His unshakable optimism — his belief there was always a workaround, even to a dire prognosis, buoyed those around him. He lived to not only see all four children married, but to hold and cherish all nine grandchildren.
His weekly tennis foursome, together since the 1980s and continuing through all illnesses, was a source of strength and joy. Friends Mike Skinner and Bill Rosetti report that to his last day "Russ's drop shot return of serves were nasty, his fast hands at net and strategic play always impressive." Russ made up for lost speed with razor sharp reflexes and an ambidextrous, two-directional reach.
Russ was a passionate traveler, a Democratic party stalwart, an avid luncher, a loving husband, father, and uncle. He loved babies and adored his grandchildren. Nonetheless, he was never known to have thrown a competitive match of any kind — tennis, foosball, monopoly— even to a grandchild.
He died, exactly as he said he wished: quickly and without pain, still at the helm of his business, faculties intact, having played three set of tennis earlier in the day, at home with his beloved wife Lee in this beautiful city — and in Escrow on a final deal.
He is survived by his wife Lee; daughters Sara, Laura and Amy; stepson Jason Gamble; and their spouses: Don Libbey, Mike Rollin, Paul Burke, and Danae Gamble; grandchildren: Benjamin, Kaitlin, Jesse, Margaret, Niko, Samantha, Marley, Riley and August; sisters Kathy Lemieux and Avis Makuch; niece and nephews, Chris Dressel, Dennis and Denise Flynn; second wife, Jeni Flynn; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be planned in the coming weeks. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Russell B. Flynn Fund for the Meals on Wheels Kitchen https://mowsf.salsalabs.org/russflynn/index.html. Russ committed to raise the final funds for project — his family is carry out his legacy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020