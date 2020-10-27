Russell Herrle

1/1
Russell Lee Herrle
July 5, 1932 - October 25, 2020
Russell Lee Herrle passed away peacefully at home on October 25 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hanford, CA and served four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. Russ built a successful business in the Bay Area that he ran for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming, motorcycles, and trap shooting.

Russell is survived by his wife Dolores to whom he was married for 62 years. They have three children, Kenneth, Gregory (Lisa), and Karen and five grandchildren Alexa, Sierra, Samuel, Catherine, and Lauren.

Private services were held.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
