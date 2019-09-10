Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruth Antraccoli


1924 - 2019
Ruth Antraccoli Obituary
Ruth Antraccoli

Oct 1, 1924 - Sept 6, 2019

Ruth Lorraine Antraccoli, a native of San Francisco, passed away in the early hours of September 6, 2019, in Concord, CA. Ruth was born to parents George and Mary Violet McEntee on October 1, 1924. She married Bob Antraccoli, the love of her life, on June 15, 1948,

Ruth is survived by her children, Donna Marie Antraccoli (Alan Leeson), Janet Ruth Burke (Jim Burke) and Robert Lawrence, JR. She was adored by her grandchildren, Jennifer Burke Steinmo (Brandon), Christopher Burke (Macarena), Matthew and Justin Antraccoli (Bobby and Brandy) and her great-grandchildren, Victoria Steinmo (Jennifer & Brandon) and Luke and Olivia Burke (Chris & Macarena). She is also survived by her beloved Sister-in-law, Mary Eleanor and cousin Joan Turner Corage (Joe Corage) as well as one nephew, many nieces, cousins and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her mother and father, George and Mary Violet McEntee, her sisters Helen Basford and Shirly Gervasi, her brother-in-law Alvin Antraccoli, her nephew Bill Antraccoli and her Brother-in-law Joseph Gervasi.

In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to ARF, www.arflife.org

There will be a Chapel Service for Ruth, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
