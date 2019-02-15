Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society of Northern California - Walnut Creek
1855 Olympic Boulevard Suite # 110
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 944-5100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Piedmont Community Church
400 Highland Avenue
Piedmont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Baldwin


1935 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Baldwin Obituary
Ruth Lillian Gist Baldwin

June 5 1935 - December 25, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 23rd, 2019 starting 11:00a.m. at Piedmont Community Church

400 Highland Avenue Piedmont, CA 94611
Please join us in rejoicing the life of Ruth Lillian Gist Baldwin; a life not only well lived but a life well loved.
Reception will be held in the Guild Room following the service.

Donations for Ruth can be made to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.