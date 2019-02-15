|
|
Ruth Lillian Gist Baldwin
June 5 1935 - December 25, 2018A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 23rd, 2019 starting 11:00a.m. at Piedmont Community Church
400 Highland Avenue Piedmont, CA 94611
Please join us in rejoicing the life of Ruth Lillian Gist Baldwin; a life not only well lived but a life well loved.
Reception will be held in the Guild Room following the service.
Donations for Ruth can be made to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019