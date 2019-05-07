Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Legends Restaurant at Bennett Valley Golf Course Santa Rosa , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Callen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Callen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ruth Christine Callen (nee Bogue) Ruth was born on July 8, 1925 in San Francisco and left this world peacefully in Santa Rosa, her home for the past 43 years. Mom passed on April 29, 2019 at the age of 93.

Her dear parents, John and Ruth Bogue, preceded Ruth in death. She was a devoted wife of 68 years to her soulmate, Thomas Paul Callen, who predeceased her in 2011. Adoring Mother and loving Mother-in-law of Thomas and Lynne Callen, Timothy and Marlene Callen, Christopher and Linda Callen, Ruthie and Tom Kurpinsky, Liz and Urs Schopfer.

Cherished and fun Grandmother to Andrea, Tommy, Patrick, Courtney, Melissa, Carly, Bogue, Dennis, Callen, Christoph, Rafael and Max. Beloved Great-Grandmother to Callen, Luke, Jack, Cole, Beau, Jordin, Jayson, Zachary, Chase, Isla, Richie, Tatum, Taylor Ruth, Bodhi, Cormac and Zoe. Oldest sister of Jim Bogue, Tom Bogue, Mary Lou Fall, Caryl DeMerritt, Michael Bogue and the late Kathleen Bogue, Georgia Carrozzi and John Bogue Jr. Sister-in-law to Dick Fall, George DeMerritt, and the late Maureen Bogue, Patricia Bogue, Nydia Bogue, Shirley Bogue, and George Carrozzi. Many loving nieces and nephews on both the Bogue and Callen sides will dearly miss Auntie Ruth.

Mom was a unique and remarkable lady who always made everyone feel appreciated. She had that uncanny ability to make everyone around her feel welcome and happy. She was a fun-loving lady who people were naturally drawn to. Her personality and her upbeat demeanor rubbed off on people and was, to say the least, her most endearing quality.

Mom's vibrant personality was appreciated as she was so endearing and she treated everyone she met as family. She was genuine and funny and always made people laugh and had a natural magnetism that is very rare. Mom had a quick wit and related every scenario to an appropriate song that only she knew the lyrics to. She was loving and sweet to all who met her, but she had a sassy spunk that made everyone adore her even more. Our Mom was sharp and knew exactly what was going on until the very end.

Mom's greatest talent was that she made each and everyone of us feel special... her energy was contagious.

Indeed, she lived a full life on her own terms and definitely was a survivor! Mom often said and it was by far her favorite line, "I'll see you when I see you" Love you Mom xoxo

The family would especially like to thank the wonderful ladies of Tuscan Manor: Elizabeth, Shirley, Dolores, Virginia and Grace for their compassionate loving care the last 5 months of mom's life.

If you would like to make an expression of sympathy, the family requests they can be addressed in the memory of Ruth Callen to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 or San Francisco Fire Cancer Prevention Fund, 1139 Mission St., SF CA 94103.

Family and friends invited to a Celebration of Ruth's life on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Legends Restaurant at Bennett Valley Golf Course Santa Rosa, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries