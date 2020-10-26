Ruth Franceska CoenMay 1, 1927 - October 23, 2020Born May 1, 1927 in Vienna to Max and Margarethe Kahn, Ruth fled Hitler's Austria at age 11 with her family. Landing in San Francisco speaking no English, she helped in her family's Viennese restaurant and attended school. After marrying David in 1948 and starting a family, Ruth carried on her family's culinary talents, becoming famous among her family and friends for her Apple Strudel and other Viennese delights. She was particularly known for her chicken soup and matzoh balls, which she tirelessly provided for the sick and needy, reflecting the compassionate, nurturing and unselfish person that was Ruth.David and Ruth's 72 year love story was an example for all, dedicated to each other and to their family. They have passed down this sense of commitment and family to all who knew them, a priceless legacy.Ruth lost her parents, sister Susan, and nephew Edward before their time. Before that she lost her grandmother and many aunts, uncles, and cousins to the Holocaust.Ruth passed peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Lynne (Charley), son Gary (Shawna), granddaughter Maggie (Connor), new Great-granddaughter Logan, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.We would like to thank The Magnolia of Millbrae for all their caring and compassion, all the outstanding staff, her caregiver family the Olivas, and Sutter Health Hospice. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.