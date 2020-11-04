1/1
Ruth Hadlock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Carolyn Hadlock
May 29, 1930-October 29, 2020
Ruth Carolyn Hadlock, 90, succumbed to lung failure on October 29, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital Oakland.

Ruth was born in Boston to Mignon and William Grossman. She was raised in Manhattan, New York City, where she attended Hunter (College) Elementary and High schools. She also studied at the University of Brazil, Barnard College and Columbia University. She become a lifetime librarian starting out in Brooklyn and the Bronx before moving to the Bay Area in 1958.

Ruth married Richard Hadlock in 1957. Richard was a musician and when he joined Turk Murphy's San Francisco Jazz Band he and Ruth found a new home in California. As head children's librarian, Ruth served at Frederic Burk Demonstration School in San Francisco and she spent many years running the library at Marin Country Day School.

While working with Richard at the Kashaya Reservation School in Sonoma County, Ruth started, organized and directed a preschool which became a fully credited Head Start Center. While setting up a new school in the mid-60's, Ruth helped bring telephones to the Reservation for the first time.

Ruth loved poetry; she counted among her personal friends poets Kenneth Rexroth and Amiri Baraka.

After retiring from MCDS, Ruth taught children's literature at UC Berkeley and spent much time volunteering at Berkeley's Jewish Community Center and UC's Native American Studies library. She also reviewed children's books for librarian journals.

She lived 49 years in Berkeley. Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard Hadlock, a guardianship son, Jason Wilder, and nieces Dominique Reed, Jennifer Ashby and Vanessa Kenney, plus grand nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved