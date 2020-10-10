Sister Ruth Hall, C.S.F.

June 29, 1949 – September 7, 2020

Sister Ruth Hall, pioneering founder and program director of The Family Link, has died following cancer treatment.

Her work on behalf of critically ill patients and their families spanned four decades, from the outbreak of AIDS to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After emigrating from England in 1974 with the Community of St. Francis (C.S.F), she volunteered with the Shanti project. In 1981 she began her life's vocation- hospitality for visitors who came to San Francisco to care for ill loved ones but had nowhere to stay. By 1985 Sister Ruth obtained nonprofit status and was networking with hospital and hospice social workers to serve unhoused visitors.

She eschewed all government funding, asking a token $30 per room per night when guests could afford it. She welcomed thousands of guests from around the world, making lasting friendships. Available 24/7, she made sure guests were fed, comforted, counseled, and cared for.

Ruth is succeeded as program director by Shabnam Gul, who first arrived at the Family Link in 2001 during a family medical crisis. Sister Ruth is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Jean Hall, of County Durham, England and her C.S.F sisters Jean Lait, Maggie Simpson and Pamela Clare Magers.

A video memorial will be live-streamed at 1 pm PST on December 17th via Facebook (Community of St Francis, American Province).

Donations may be made to The Family Link, 317 Castro St., San Francisco CA 94114.





