Ruth Harders SandersRuth Sanders, one of the kindest sweetest women in the world passed away to heaven on December 13th, 2019 just a couple months shy of her 99th birthday. She joins her husband James B Sanders and daughter Sunny Sanders. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior by grace through faith as a young girl in Phoenix Arizona where she met the father of her six children, fell in love and married during WW2. She worked hard and smiled a million smiles. We will celebrate her life, her victory in death and her promotion to heaven on January 18th at Living Work Church 1929 Novato Blvd in Novato at 2pm.
Please come and celebrate with us.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020