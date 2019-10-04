|
Ruth (Young) Herbert
Oct. 16, 1920 - Sept. 26, 2019Ruth (Young) Herbert—loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother—passed away peacefully, surrounded by love in Corvallis, Oregon, just three weeks before her 99th birthday. Ruth is survived by her son Charles, daughters Betsy and Randi; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles S. Herbert, Jr., her sister Phyllis, and her younger son David.
Ruth was born on October 16, 1920 in Seattle, Washington to Philip and Ruth Young. The family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when Ruth was a young child. She attended Hillsborough Elementary School and San Mateo High School, where she first met her husband-to-be Charles (Charley) at a record hop. After dancing together, they started dating in 1937. Ruth attended Mills College for two years, then she and Charley both transferred to Stanford University. After graduating in 1941, they married at the Stanford Memorial Church.
Charley returned in 1945 after serving in WWII. The couple settled in San Mateo and later Palo Alto to raise their family. Ruth was a full time mother to her four children until 1957, when she was hired as school secretary at Las Lomitas School in Atherton. Ruth and Charley shared a love of nature, especially the redwoods, and they instilled this love in their children. They also enjoyed playing tournament bridge. Ruth was an avid crossword puzzler. Known to other puzzlers as "Ruthless" she won several crossword puzzle contests, including from Harper's Magazine and the New York Times.
The family relocated to Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1959. Ruth began working as a clerk-typist at the Bureau of Standards in Washington, D.C. Over the years, she steadily advanced in the civil service to become public information officer for the Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center with the US Geological Survey.
When Charley retired in 1982, the couple moved back to Palo Alto to be near their family and old friends.
Shortly after Charley's passing, Ruth moved to assisted living. She resided at Palo Alto Commons, Belmont Village in Sunnyvale, and finally, at Regent Court in Corvallis, Oregon.
Ruth loved music all her life. Some of her early favorites were Ray Nobel's "The Very Thought of You" and Nat King Cole's "Nature Boy." Later on, she was a fan of both Fats Domino and the Beatles. During the last days of her life in Hospice Care, she enjoyed a personal performance by the Threshold Singers, who sang "May Only Love Surround You."
The family will soon announce the time and place of Ruth's memorial service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019