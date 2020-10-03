Ruth Krumbein
June 2, 1944 - September 23, 2020
Ruth Krumbein, wonderfully dedicated and generous volunteer at the Peninsula Jewish Community Center, Peninsula Museum of Art, Star Vista, and other local service organizations, passed away peacefully on September 23rd .
Ruth spent most of her childhood in Larchmont, New York, followed by college at SUNY Buffalo. Pursuing her love for language and children, Ruth became a middle school English teacher, first in the Boston area and then in Pacifica, joining her brother Jerry and his family in the Bay Area.
After years of teaching, Ruth began a new career as a "super volunteer" at the PJCC. For nearly two decades she worked tirelessly as part of the PJCC team, helping to raise millions of dollars through events, auctions, fashion shows, raffles, and more. She later took on the role of preschool librarian, reorganizing the lending library, reading weekly to scores of children, and often donating books and supplies.
Ruth's spirit of giving went well beyond volunteerism. She went out of her way to drive people to medical visits and golf outings, and supported friends through surgeries, chronic illnesses, breast cancer, and more.
Ruth was generous, kind, loving, fun, funny, and a wonderful friend and companion. To know Ruth was to know the ultimate babysitter, the substitute soccer mom giving out treats, the amusing and feisty playmate, and the adored friend, aunt and sister. She will be missed.
Ruth is survived by her brother Jerry Krumbein, and her nieces Alison and Lindsay, and their families.
Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Peninsula JCC, 800 Foster City Blvd., Foster City, CA 94404, or online at pjcc.org/donate
.