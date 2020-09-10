1/
Ruth M. Biedenbach
May 11, 1924 - September 5, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Ruth was the dearly beloved wife of the late Charles H. Biedenbach; they were married for 42 years until his death on April 10, 1991. Loving and devoted Mother of Nancy D. Musso and Lori A. Cole. Dear Mother-in-Law of Joseph A. Musso. She was predeceased in death by her parents Jacques and Elese Estacaille, her sister Lucille M. Schimphf, Helen J. Carter, Eleanor D. Jones and her brother Jack L. Estacaille. She is survived by many nephews and nieces.
Our Mom was a kind, loving and generous person who was always there for her family. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends on holidays and regular Sunday dinners, and she made every occasion memorable and special. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family.
Due to the current situation, services for Ruth will be held privately with immediate family. Donations can be made in memory of Ruth to the charity of your choice.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
