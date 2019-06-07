Ruth Mansbach June 6- 1927 – May 26, 2019 Ruth Mansbach passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 just days short of her 92nd birthday. Married for over 60 years to Julius, she is the mother of Larry (Bette) of Marin County and Bob (Jody) of New York. She has four grandchildren; Arthur, Liza, Allison, and Jonathan.



Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she enjoyed a happy early childhood as the youngest of three sisters. But the tragic events afflicting European Jews of that era altered her life immeasurably. Her family was deported to Poland prior to the outbreak of World War II. Ruth along with her two sisters managed to survive through ingenuity and resourcefulness such as obtaining false ID papers, returning to Germany for work and eventually spending the last months of the war in Vienna, Austria which was liberated by Soviet troops. Her parents and countless extended family members perished.



The three sisters emigrated to the US after the war living at first in New York where Ruth found employment as a hairwasher in a Helena Rubenstein salon. Following her sisters westward, she relocated to San Francisco and met Julius whom she married in 1952. First renting a flat when Larry was born in 1953, they purchased a house in Laurel Heights prior to the birth of Bob in 1955.



Ruth's greatest joy was her family. She also found time for various other pursuits, including her own interior decorating business. Despite having only a seventh grade education, Ruth was fluent in 7 languages.



Ruth will be missed by her family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Julius, parents Hermann and Simcha Goldberg, and sisters Hella Margolin and Estelle Kiefer.



A burial service will take place Wednesday, June 12 at 11 am at Eternal Home Cemetery, 1051 El Camnio Real, Colma.



Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Shelters for Israel, 228 South Crescent Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212 and , PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary