Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mellinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Mellinger Obituary
Ruth Louise Mellinger

August 16th, 1918

Ruth Louise Mellinger peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and caregivers at Brookside Assisted Living in Lodi Ca. She was 101 1/2 years old. A native of San Francisco, Ruthie, as she liked to be called, is survived, is survived by her six children; Randy, Kathy, Nancy, Terry, Mary, and Steven. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and eleven daughter & son n laws. Due to current health and safety concerns, a celebration of life will be limited to family members. We hope everyone will understand and will take the time to celebrate Mom's very long legacy in your hearts.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -