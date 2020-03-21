|
Ruth Louise Mellinger
August 16th, 1918Ruth Louise Mellinger peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and caregivers at Brookside Assisted Living in Lodi Ca. She was 101 1/2 years old. A native of San Francisco, Ruthie, as she liked to be called, is survived, is survived by her six children; Randy, Kathy, Nancy, Terry, Mary, and Steven. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and eleven daughter & son n laws. Due to current health and safety concerns, a celebration of life will be limited to family members. We hope everyone will understand and will take the time to celebrate Mom's very long legacy in your hearts.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020