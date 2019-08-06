|
|
Ruth Bridget TeahanRuth Bridget Teahan born in Athenry, County Galway, Ireland in 1933, a daughter of Stephen and Delia Burke, passed away in Santa Rosa, California, on August 2, 2019. She was 86. After immigrating to San Francisco in the 1950s, she met and married Peter C. Teahan of Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland. She is survived by their six children Mary Ann Teahan, Patricia (Greg) Bowlby, Cathy Teahan, Susan Teahan, Peter Teahan, Jr., and Stephanie Teahan; grandchildren Brendan, Stephanie, and Michael Kuhlman, and John "Jack" Bowlby; and by siblings Angela Casey of County Clare, Ireland, William Burke of McKinleyville, California, and Redmond "Bobby" Burke of Petaluma, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter C. Teahan and siblings Mary Coca, John Joe Burke, Francis Burke, Nora Wynne, Stephen "Joe" Burke, and Vera Thompson. Ruth was a wonderful mother with a beautiful soul. Her children will miss her always.
A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1 Elmwood Drive, Daly City, California. Friends are invited for a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California. A reception will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, 2700 45th Avenue.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019